What Yediyurappa told BJP top brass during his last visit to Delhi

B S Yediyurappa's exit plan was firmed up even before his visit to New Delhi earlier this month. It is said, Yediyurappa wanted more time as he was keen on inaugurating some developmental works in Shivamogga, his political home.

However, his resignation letter was drafted more than a week before his visit.

The 79-year-old Lingayat strongman's sudden trip to Delhi during which he met national leadership, had raised questions in some quarters if the party was working out a succession plan.

Yediyurappa had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda in the national capital during his two-day visit and held discussions on issues ranging from politics to Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river, which is a bone of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The meetings came at a time when political circles were abuzz with speculation of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister after he completes two years in office on July 26.

Karnataka CM Resignation Live updates on DH

However, Yediyurappa had described rumours about his resignation as chief minister as "not at all true" and said the discussions at these meetings revolved around strengthening the BJP in Karnataka and ensuring that it returns to power in the state.

"We discussed about the development of the party in the state. He asked me to give special emphasis on bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka. The same was told by the prime minister also. A detailed discussion took place," Yediyurappa said after his meeting with Nadda.

He said his meeting with Singh was on similar lines and added that Shah told him: "We will win cent per cent in Uttar Pradesh and in Karnataka, there is a bright future and we are with you."

"He (Shah) has asked us to work hard in Karnataka and ensure more seats in the Lok Sabha polls. He has asked me to take the responsibility of strengthening the party in Karnataka. (Shah said) our blessings are with you," he said after meeting the Union Home Minister.

"It is the duty of a chief minister to come to Delhi to discuss state issues and get clearances. I will come again in the first week of August," he said.

After landing in Bengaluru, he told reporters that the central leaders of the BJP have asked him to continue as the chief minister.

Denying that any discussion took place on alternative leadership, he asserted that there is no dearth of substitute leaders in the saffron party.

Disgruntled leaders within the Karnataka BJP have been targeting Yediyurappa and his family with accusations of corruption and interference in the administration, which have embarrassed the party and the government, despite warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership.

Another section of the party was demanding the replacement of Yediyurappa citing his age and the need of projecting a new chief ministerial face ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, sources had said.

Yediyurappa, who is also seen as BJP's only leader with a "mass leader" stature in South India, wields considerable influence over the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, the BJP's core support base in the state.

While Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated to take place in 2023, the Lok Sabha election will be held in 2024.

(With DHNS/PTI inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos: