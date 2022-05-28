What's the criteria to be Hindu, Siddaramaiah asks RSS

What's the criteria to be a Hindu, Siddaramaiah asks RSS

Siddaramaiah asked the RSS to 'come clean' on their loyalty to the tricolour and the Constitution

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 28 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 22:52 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH file photo

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday continued his attack on the RSS, calling it an “Aryan” organisation. In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah asked the RSS to “come clean” on their loyalty to the tricolour and the Constitution.

“My question was to RSS, but it is Karnataka BJP leaders who are answering. Why are they thumping their chest? Are the leaders of RSS incapable of answering,” the Congress leader asked.

“Based on what criteria has RSS decided that only BJP leaders are Hindus? According to the RSS, what should be the criteria for one to be called a Hindu?” he said, adding that the RSS should spell out its stand on Dalits and OBCs. 

RSS
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Politics
Indian Politics

