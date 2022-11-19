'What's the scam here?' BJP's Arun Singh on votegate

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on Saturday dismissed the voter data theft scandal as a "non-issue" and accused the Congress of making allegations "because they are scared".

Speaking to reporters, Singh said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has initiated action on allegations of voter data theft.

"What's the scam here?" Singh asked. "Data was given to an agency. Did the agency leak it or not? An inquiry is going on. The contract with that agency has been cancelled and an FIR has been filed. The culprit will be arrested," he said. "This isn't Siddaramaiah's government where there was a scam in recruitment of teachers, police and distribution of ration."

Singh, who oversees the BJP's affairs in Karnataka, further said that the voter data theft scandal "is not such a big issue in Karnataka". The Congress, he said, was bankrupt. "They have no issues."

On the Congress' demand for Bommai's resignation, Singh said: "The Congress gets Bommai in its dreams. They keep accusing him and seeking his resignation. That's how strong he has become with people's support."

Singh asserted that the BJP would win the 2023 Assembly polls. "Congress will lose 100 per cent. They're scared and that's why they're levelling allegations," he said.