Who is K S Eshwarappa loyal to, asks D K Shivakumar

'Are we schoolchildren? Do we lack common sense? The administration has collapsed'

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 02 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 01:03 ist
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Friday raised questions on the ‘loyalty’ of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa after he went to the Governor with a complaint against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. 

“If he wrote (a complaint) against the CM, who is he loyal to? He may be loyal to his party, but is he loyal to the CM,” Shivakumar asked reporters. He was responding to Eshwarappa’s claim that his letter to the Governor was an act of loyalty and not rebellion. 

“Are we schoolchildren? Do we lack common sense? The administration has collapsed. Why is the CM quiet without sacking him?” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar also defended the Congress using Eshwarappa’s letter as a tool to attack the government. “What would Eshwarappa have done if he was in the Opposition? He has given us the opportunity,” he said. 

On Covid-19, the Congress leader warned the government against ‘selective application’ of guidelines. “Let them do whatever with the Covid-19 guidelines. But the guidelines should apply to everyone. It shouldn’t be selective and based on their whims by curbing protests when they don’t want them. They can’t curtail democratic rights,” he said.

