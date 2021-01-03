Who is Yatnal to speak of CM post, asks Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh

Who is Yatnal to speak of CM post: Arun Singh

Slamming BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his comments on the change of chief minister in Karnataka, BJP in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh asked who he was to speak of such an issue in public.

Speaking to media persons after attending the executive committee meeting, here on Sunday, he said the government headed by B S Yediyurappa is doing good work. There is no question of changing the chief minister. But this issue is being discussed in media. Yatnal must not speak of change of leadership issue in public. He must know his limits. He must discuss it in the party forum and not in public, Singh suggested.

