Why 45-day delay in enforcing poll code, Cong to EC

The Congress has demanded that the model code of conduct (MCC) be imposed “immediately” as the 45-day gap before it kicks in will give the ruling BJP undue advantage for the December 5 bypolls.

The Election Commission has rescheduled the bypolls to the 15 Assembly constituencies from October 21 to December 5, and has said that the MCC will come into effect from November 11.

“The Election Commission (EC) is acting in an almost partisan manner. The bypolls have been notified for December 5. Now, they say the MCC will apply from November 11. Won’t this allow the BJP government to run riot in these 15 constituencies?” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, adding

that the party would approach the EC, seeking enforcement of the MCC.

Posing questions to the EC, Rao continued his attack.

“Doesn’t the MCC come into play as soon as the elections are notified? Then why this 45-day gap for the MCC to come into effect? Isn’t the MCC applied to allow for free and fair elections and to have a level-playing field for all parties and candidates?”

Rao charged that the BJP government had already charted out plans to announce sops for these constituencies in order to woo voters.

“A most unfair election process has been initiated by the EC, which has become an agent of the present regime. It is taking decisions to benefit the BJP and is doing its

best to see that the disqualified MLAs are protected,”

he said.