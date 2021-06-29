Why Congress didn't think of Dalit CM for 60 years, asks H D Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday asked if the Congress leaders were not aware of a Dalit chief minister concept even though they ruled the state for 60 years after the Independence.

Speaking to reporters here he said, "We are not preventing people from Scheduled Caste communities from becoming CM."

Kumaraswamy said, "The person, who averted such an opportunity, now wants to become CM again. He has been claiming that there is no Congress without him. The person, who brought down the party from 130 to 78 seats, is the one who prevented a Dalit from becoming CM".