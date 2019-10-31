Why should we document Tipu's history? asks BJP MP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 31 2019, 08:23am ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2019, 08:39am ist
Shobha Karandlaje

A fresh controversy arose over Tipu Sultan after BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan had written to the government seeking the removal of lessons on Tipu in school and college textbooks.

Shobha Karandlaje, a BJP MP from Udupi-Chikmagalur said, " Why should we document Tipu's history? He has betrayed Mysore Maharajas who gave first hydropower to India and gave us Kannambadi dam."

Many BJP leaders including B S Yediyurappa are against the Tipu Jayanti celebrations and want the removal of lessons on Tipu Sultan in school and college textbooks.

KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters: “Only an ignorant person can talk like this. We can discuss in favour or against Tipu Sultan. But saying that all references will be removed from textbooks, indicates that a person has not studied history. I am disappointed that the CM spoke like this. Is Yediyurappa a historian?” 

