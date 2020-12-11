Why won’t BJP ban beef export? asks Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that some of India’s leading beef exporters were BJP supporters, even as he mounted a fresh attack on the BJP government over the anti-cow slaughter law.

"Why won’t they (BJP) ban the export of beef? Those exporting beef are BJP supporters so that they can make money,” Siddaramaiah told a news conference, naming some of these companies and their owners.

"In several states, there are no anti-cow slaughter laws. Is it there in Kerala, Goa, and northeastern states? Why only Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh?”, Siddaramaiah said.

Armed with statistics, the Congress leader warned that the proposed law would spell doom for farmers as well as SC/STs who depend on the leather industry.

“It is estimated that 3.4 crore male calves are born every year and about 3.5 crore cattle will reach reproductive age. If the average lifespan of a bull is considered 10 years, there will be 34 crore bulls in the next ten years. About 6 crore cows, out of 27 crore livestock, become unproductive. Who will take care of all them?”, Siddaramaiah said.

The proposed law will make life more difficult for farmers, he argued, while quoting figures from the 20th Livestock Census. "There are 39.08 lakh mixed breed cattle and 45.60 lakh pure breed. There are 25.75 lakh families who have cows and 13.17 who keep buffalos. These animals need 23 lakh tonnes of fodder every month - that’s 2.76 crore tonnes a year. Is there enough fodder,” he asked.

Siddaramaiah said that the government’s claim of opening new Gau Shalas was impractical. “Who will pay for their maintenance? Almost 90% of farmers are small and marginal. Where will they get the money? Will the government pay? Those behind this Bill are those who've never domesticated cows, buffalos, and oxen,” he said.

The 1964 Act in force allows the slaughter of non-mulching or handicapped cattle, he said, adding that total prohibition on slaughter will be “a big burden” on farmers. “By simply worshipping the cow, it can’t be protected. Before bringing a law, the government should study the economic and social impact it would have,” he said, calling the Bill “draconian and unscientific.”

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said the Congress will design an outreach initiative against the BJP's 'anti-farmer' policies after the gram panchayat elections.