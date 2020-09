Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the BJP highcommand would decide who will be included and excluded from the cabinet.

"I will abide by the High Command's decision," he stressed.

Poojary told mediapersons in Karkala "CM B S Yediyurappa has built the BJP from scratch in Karnataka. The CM will leave for Delhi within two to three days and will discuss cabinet expansion with the party high command."