Will abide by BJP high command decision, says CM Yediyurappa amid leadership change row

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday said he was ready to accept any decision made by the BJP high command after July 26, when he completes two years in office.

"BJP has not allowed anyone above the age of 75 to be in power anywhere in the entire country. Yet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have shown special concern towards me," the 78-year-old Chief Minister said.

"I will complete two years as CM on July 26. I will abide by any decision taken by the high command," he said, suggesting his preparedness to go.

Yediyurappa's remarks came amidst strong speculations of imminent change in state leadership as soon as he completes two years in office. The BJP government has planned a programme to highlight its 2-year achievement on July 26.

Also read: Amid talk about CM Yediyurappa's exit, guessing game on successor gains traction

Yediyurappa had not issued any media statements over the last two days as he huddled with seers of various mutts. This was interpreted as a show of strength as prominent seers pressed for the continuation of Yediyurappa as CM for the full term.

He advised party leaders and workers against issuing any statements favouring his continuation in the top post. "My aim is to strengthen the party in the coming days and bring it back to power (in Karnataka)," he said.

Check out latest videos from DH: