Will accept defeat in Hanagal bypoll: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the BJP accepted the defeat in the bypoll in Hanagal constituency.

"We could not succeed in getting the votes of C M Udasi. We will consider the result seriously," he told reporters after offering bagina at KRS dam in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district on Tuesday.

"We worked hard for the victory of the party candidate in Hanagal. Our party leaders and workers worked day and night. But, the people have chosen a Congress candidate recognising his works over the past two years."

"Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah also had to face the same situation in the bypolls when he was chief minister. We have won in Sindagi and lost in Hanagal. We will set right our mistakes. We will convert the defeat into victory in the next Assembly election. All preparations will start from now", the CM said.

Read | Bypoll scores tied but Hangal defeat setback for Bommai

Reacting to JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's statements that the BJP had won with money and muscle power, Bommai said, "This is the readymade answer of losers. It is not possible to win the elections without the support of the people."

"The restoration work on the crest gates at KRS dam should be expedited. The gates were not replaced after the dam was constructed by the Wadiyar kings. All gates need to be restored. Twenty one gates have been restored in the first phase. The second phase of restoring 136 gates should be completed soon, he told the officials.

"The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam has chalked out plans to complete the second phase of works by 2030. It is very late. The works should be completed well in advance to save water being wasted from the dam. The government would extend all support", he said.

On the Mekedatu project, Bommai said, "The government is committed to implementing the project. It is our right to save excess water after releasing water to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, its share of water. Legal process against Tamil Nadu's claim against the project continues. I have held discussions with the officials of Central Water Commission and Cauvery Water Management Authority in Delhi in this regard," the CM said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: