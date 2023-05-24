Will act against RSS too: Priyank Kharge

During the election, Congress had proposed banning the Bajrang Dal in its manifesto

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 24 2023, 22:29 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 04:44 ist
Priyank Kharge. Credit: DH File Photo

Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said the Congress government will act against peace-disrupting religious and political outfits, including the RSS.

“If any religious or political outfit tries to disrupt peace, spread communal hatred & bring disrepute to Karnataka, our government will not hesitate to tackle them legally or ban them. Even if it is RSS or any other organization,” Kharge said in a tweet. During the election, Congress had proposed banning the Bajrang Dal in its manifesto.

