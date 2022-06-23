Will announce decision on stay in JD(S) in 2 months: G T Devegowda

Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda on Wednesday said that he would announce his decision on whether to remain in the JD(S) or not, in two months.

It may be mentioned that Devegowda attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event held in the city on Monday.

When asked about his future course of action, the MLA said that he would announce his decision after holding discussions with his voters and supporters.

“It is everyone’s duty to respect the prime minister, when he visits our city. I had participated in the event as a people’s representative”, he said.

He said that he had appealed to the PM to provide Metro rail service in Mysuru, as there was an increase in the vehicle density, similar to Bengaluru. Besides, various aspects like development of irrigation, railways and lack of resources have also been brought to his notice, he said.

On former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s statement on MLA Sa Ra Mahesh’s ability to become a state leader, Devegowda said, “I had already said that Mahesh is a state-level leader. There is nothing wrong in taking the lead. I will encourage him”.