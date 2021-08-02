Will back Bommai govt during crisis, says Deve Gowda

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Sunday said his party would “cooperate” with the state government “in times of distress” as nobody wanted to fight Assembly elections before 2023.

He was responding to queries at a media briefing following his meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The meeting between the two gains significance amid speculation that the JD(S) could extend external support to the Bommai government, in case of a full-blown rebellion following Cabinet expansion.

“I am of the view that we should cooperate with the (state) government in times of trouble. We don’t have any great desire to contest (Assembly) polls before 2023...... I don’t think anyone is keen on mid-term polls,” Gowda said.

Since Bommai was picked by the high command, he might not face any problem, he said. “I don’t know,” he said, to a query on whether the government would face a crisis without Yediyurappa’s backing.

“It is difficult (to administer) by sidelining Yediyurappa. He has blessed this government. I don’t know whether Bommai will (administer) by keeping him at bay,” Gowda said.

Bommai, he said, would not face any problem from the JD(S) during his term.

Bommai told reporters after his meeting with Gowda that he was assured of full support from Gowda over issues concerning the state. “We are all one when it comes to issues of land and water,” he said.

Previously, according to sources, some JD(S) leaders are learnt to have met a top BJP leader from Delhi just prior to the BJP Legislature Party meeting that selected Bommai as its leader.