Will be happy if a Dalit becomes CM: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday, said that he had no objection to a Dalit (someone from the Scheduled Castes) becoming chief minister.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, several states had chief ministers from the SC community. Such a thing was not possible in any other party, except the Congress.

“I will whole-heartedly welcome if the Congress high command decides on a Dalit CM”, he said.

“During an earlier speech, I had said that a few leaders like Narayanaswamy and Ramesh Jigajinagi, belonging to the SC community, have joined BJP to become ministers and MPs. But the RSS twisted the statement and projected that I said Dalits have joined BJP for their livelihood. Dalit does not mean only SC/ST. There are Dalits in all castes,” he said.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, “It is not right to delay the Mekedatu project, just because the Congress had prepared a detailed report for it during its tenure”.

Siddaramaiah sought a probe into the bitcoin scam, irrespective of who is involved in it.

“The government has been seeking evidence from me. It is the duty of the officers to gather proof. I will provide available details to the court, if necessary. The issue will also be discussed in the legislature session,” he said.

To a query, he said, “MLA G T Devegowda joining Congress or not is a separate issue. What is wrong in sharing a dais?”

The two leaders, earlier in the day, took part in an event at Hinkal, where they were seen sharing lighter moments.

They had contested against each other from the Chamundeshwari segment in the last Assembly elections and had turned bitter rivals.

