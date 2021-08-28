Will continue to oppose Sadashiva panel report: Chauhan

Will continue to oppose Sadashiva panel report: Chauhan

'I won’t let injustice happen to Koracha, Korama and Bhovi communities on reservation', he said

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Aug 28 2021, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 22:35 ist
Prabhu Chauhan. Credit: DH photo

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Saturday said he would continue to firmly oppose the implementation of Justice Sadashiva Commission report.

“The Constitution has already provided reservation to our (Banjara) community. I don’t know why Union Minister A Narayanaswamy is insisting on implementing the report,” Chauhan told reporters here.

“I won’t let injustice happen to Koracha, Korama and Bhovi communities on reservation. There’s BJP government at Centre and in the state. We will try to resolve the issue amicably,” the minister said.

Replying to a specific query, Chauhan said, “There is no any proposal before the state government on privatisation of vaccination drive and treatment for cattle.”

“We will ensure effective implementation of anti-cow slaughter law. We have opened a cattle helpline, first such initiative in the country. The helpline has received over 10,000 distress calls in just one month,” the minister said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Prabhu Chauhan
Reservation
Banjara community
Karnataka
Justice Sadashiva Commission

Related videos

What's Brewing

Researchers discover world's 'northernmost' island

Researchers discover world's 'northernmost' island

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

 