Will convince Revanna to resign if rebels return: ATR

Arkalgud MLA A T Ramaswamy on Monday said, “if the disgruntled MLAs are ready to return and save the coalition government, I will make an effort to convince Public Works Minister H D Revanna to resign from his minister’s post”.

Speaking to reporters during the revenue adalat, organised by the taluk administration at Halli Mysuru in the taluk, he said, “Revanna is not the only person responsible for the collapse of the government, as projected by a few MLAs. He might have committed a few mistakes in his enthusiasm to work. But, he is not responsible for the recent developments. If the legislators, who blame Revanna for the political crisis, are ready to come back and save the government, I will try to convince Revanna to resign from his post,” he said.