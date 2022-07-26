Will discuss Karnataka Cabinet rejig with Nadda: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he would discuss the long-pending Cabinet rejig with BJP national president J P Nadda when the latter visits Bengaluru on July 28.
“Nadda will come to Bengaluru to participate in the Sadhana Samavesha planned by the state government at Doddaballapur on July 28. During his visit, I will discuss Cabinet reshuffle with him,” the CM told reporters here.
Bommai is in Delhi to attend the BJP-ruled chief ministers' meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The CM said he could not discuss the Cabinet reshuffle issue with Nadda in Delhi as the latter was busy with other engagements.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave
Christie's previews September sale of Indian art
Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak
Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu
Love, middle path and the Ikea effect
DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?
Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species
Schools must be responsive to the needs of students