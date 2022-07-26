Will discuss Karnataka Cabinet rejig with Nadda: Bommai

Will discuss Karnataka Cabinet rejig with Nadda: Bommai

The CM said he could not discuss the Cabinet reshuffle issue with Nadda as the latter was busy with other engagements

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2022, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 21:29 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he would discuss the long-pending Cabinet rejig with BJP national president J P Nadda when the latter visits Bengaluru on July 28.

“Nadda will come to Bengaluru to participate in the Sadhana Samavesha planned by the state government at Doddaballapur on July 28. During his visit, I will discuss Cabinet reshuffle with him,” the CM told reporters here.

Bommai is in Delhi to attend the BJP-ruled chief ministers' meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM said he could not discuss the Cabinet reshuffle issue with Nadda in Delhi as the latter was busy with other engagements.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Cabinet Reshuffle
Karnataka Politics
BJP

What's Brewing

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

 