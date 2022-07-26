Will discuss Karnataka Cabinet rejig with Nadda: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he would discuss the long-pending Cabinet rejig with BJP national president J P Nadda when the latter visits Bengaluru on July 28.

“Nadda will come to Bengaluru to participate in the Sadhana Samavesha planned by the state government at Doddaballapur on July 28. During his visit, I will discuss Cabinet reshuffle with him,” the CM told reporters here.

Bommai is in Delhi to attend the BJP-ruled chief ministers' meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM said he could not discuss the Cabinet reshuffle issue with Nadda in Delhi as the latter was busy with other engagements.