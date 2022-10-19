Will dissolve JD(S) if party comes to power and fails to implement five-point programme: Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said that the party is gearing up to come to power independently in the 2023 Assembly elections with the five-point programme 'Pancha Rathna'.

He was speaking to media persons at a resort in Mysuru on Wednesday, prior to the two-day workshop of JD(S) party workers ahead of the 'Pancha Rathna Ratha Yaathre'. "This programme is to help people from all communities for the development of the state and establish 'Sarvajanaangada Shanthiya Thota' so that everyone lives in peace,'' he said.

If JD(S) comes to power and fails to implement the programme, he said he would dissolve the party.

He would announce the party's first list of 123 candidates on November 1 and would launch the 'Pancha Rathna Ratha Yaathre' on November 1 at Mulbagal.

Also read: Stop Hindi imposition, H D Kumaraswamy tells PM Modi

Kumaraswamy said that the party would field candidates for all 224 constituencies. These candidates, he said, would ensure that the idea of the five-point programme reaches all the people of the state during the 'Yaathra' and each one has been asked to seek vote for 'Kumaranna' (to make him the CM). They would even take up ‘Graama Vaasthavya’ during the 'Yaathra', he said.

“I have already been Chief Minister twice. I am not behind power, but I only want to ensure that all the people from all the communities live in peace. Our five-point programme would focus on making people economically self-sustainable with emphasis on education, housing, employment and having programmes on the lines of Telangana’s 'Raitha Bandhu', and 'Dalitha Bandhu' in which each Dalit family is given an assistance of Rs 10 lakh each,” he said.

When asked if the party would have an alliance with Congress for the 2023 Assembly elections, Kumaraswamy said "no" adding that "it is of no use".

He said JD(S) would field its own candidates, which might be four to five candidates from other small organisations, who would want to join the party. “After seeing the response for the 'Yaathra', I am sure many will knock the doors of JD(S) to join us, but we will see their background and then decide about inducting them. There is a good environment for JD(S) to come to power. In fact, people are telling our workers to ensure that JD(S) comes to power,” he said.

JD(S) party president C M Ibrahim, JD(S) core committee president Bandeppa Kashempur, Sa Ra Mahesh, C S Puttaraju were among those present at the event.

Regarding differences with JD(S) Chamundeshwari constituency MLA G T Devegowda, Kumaraswamy said, “Sa Ra Mahesh and Puttaraju have already interacted with him and all the issues are cleared. We are in touch with him. He has taken our permission to not attend the workshop. He would lead the 'Pancha Rathna Ratha Yaathre' programme in Mysuru and strive for the victory of eight out of 11 seats in Mysuru district.”

It may be recalled that the 'Yaathra' of JD(S), ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections, was started by G T Devegowda in Gungral Choultary in the Chamundeshwari constituency of Mysuru.