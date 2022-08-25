Will liberals support separatists, radical Islamists?: C T Ravi

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, one of the party’s Vokkaliga faces, is in contention to replace Nalin Kumar Kateel as the Karnataka BJP president. In an interview with DH’s Amrita Madhukalya, Ravi says the party will take the guidance of B S Yediyurappa, and that the BJP does not take Congress’ Siddaramaiah or D K Shivakumar lightly. Excerpts:

How well placed is the BJP for the 2023 Assembly polls? How many seats will you get?

Among all the political parties in Karnataka, we’re doing the best. The BJP in Karnataka is in the top position. We have 25 Lok Sabha members, 120 MLAs, 40 MLCs and more than 50% of local body positions. Politically, we’re stronger than any other party, and there’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll come to power. Our target is to win 150 seats.

Is the BJP not going to face anti-incumbency? What are the main issues on which elections will be fought?

There’s no anti-incumbency against the BJP. In fact, people want us around. We have a great organisational strength. BJP fights elections under the two tenets of Rashtravaad and Vikaasvaad. More than 73% of the voters are beneficiaries of government schemes. This includes central and state schemes. Karnataka is the only state that gives Rs 10,000 to each farmer family – Rs 4,000 by the state over the Rs 6,000 given by the Centre under the PM Kisan scheme. The state also has a popular scheme called Vidyanidhi, under which education of children of farmers and SC/ST communities is taken care of.

Read | BJP extols Savarkar amid Hindutva push in Karnataka

There’s a generational shift within the BJP and the baton passed from Yediyurappa to Basavaraj Bommai. Under whose leadership will the BJP fight the election?

We’ve faced the same situation in other states. In Goa, Manohar Parikkar’s name was strong, but we fought under Pramod Sawant and won. Yediyurappa is one of the strongest leaders in the state and he’ll continue to guide us. We’ll take his guidance and draw from his experience to fight this election.

You’ve dared Siddaramaiah to contest from your Chikmagalur constituency. Who within the Congress is the bigger threat – D K Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah?

Congress leaders have accepted defeat, they do not have a strong candidate in my constituency, and are inviting Siddaramaiah. The people of Chikmagalur have supported our party for the last two decades. We’ll defeat Siddaramaiah if he fights from here. We don’t take either Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar lightly. They have their own individual strengths and we can’t afford to underestimate that. We’ll fight them, and we hope to win.

BJP in Karnataka is criticised for unleashing a spate of saffronisation. Does it worry the BJP that the liberal vote in urban areas will walk away?

There is saffron in the tiranga as well. People are turning saffron. Saffron stands for shaurya (bravery) as well as tyaag (sacrifice). Will liberals support separatists and radical Islamists? They will not. They will support nationalists, and we are nationalists.

For 2024, you’ve been given a big responsibility in the south, a region they consider crucial.

We have a roadmap. We’ve to strengthen the leadership at all levels and organisation at the booth-level. Where we’re in power, we’ll will serve the people and ensure good governance. Where we’re not in power, we’ll fight for public issues against the government, and hope to convince the people. We’ve PM Modi as our leader and his appeal is enduring. In Tamil Nadu also, they love Modi. States like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa are already with Modi. In south Indian states where we’re not in power, we hope to bring in strong faces and complement that with a robust organisational structure.