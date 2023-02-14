Will not contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Nikhil Kumaraswamy

JD(S) Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy said that he would not contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, but would field a party worker from Mandya and ensure his victory.

Speaking to reporters in the city, on Tuesday, Nikhil, without taking the name of A Sumalatha, criticised the Mandya MP.

“I will not comment about the ‘immature’ statement on me by a woman. I had not spoken against her earlier. I will not speak in future also. Those who had ensured her victory during the Lok Sabha polls are regretting now”.

“The Congress, BJP and Raitha Sangha joined hands to defeat me. In the history of India, if both Congress and BJP had united, it was only in Mandya. The Congress leaders should introspect on this aspect”, Nikhil said.

To a query, he said, “Kumaranna will not contest from two Assembly segments. He will contest only from Channapatna. As per the wishes of the people, I will contest from Ramanagar. Kumaraswamy is struggling alone, touring across the state. I will also tour the state to unite the youth and support him”.

When asked about the JD(S) political move in Hassan district, Nikhil said, “I am not aware of Bhavani Revanna contesting from Hassan. I have no power to comment on who should be issued a ticket or not. I will manage the responsibility given to me by the party. Actor Ramya contesting from Channapatna is media speculation. According to me, she will not contest”.