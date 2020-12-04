Will not discuss Cabinet expansion before media: Arun Singh

BJP National General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh said that he would hold talks with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa regarding Cabinet expansion, but would not discuss the issue before the media as it's an internal issue of the party.

Arun Singh during his maiden visit to the state as BJP in-charge was in the city on Friday to attend core committee and state executive meeting.

"Core committee meeting and state executive will also discuss issues pertaining to organising and strengthening the party. BJP has a good base in the state and this region is the gateway for the south," he added.

He denied reaction on a statement by Yediyurappa earlier in the day that he was coming with a message from high command regarding Cabinet expansion.

"We shall discuss Cabinet expansion with Yediyurappa", he said.

Arun Singh said that the state executive will also discuss to showcase the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at the Centre and Yediyurappa-led government in the state before the people.