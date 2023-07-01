Will not fear party notice, will write to PM and leadership regarding poll defeat in Karnataka: BJP leader Renukacharya

Karnataka BJP leader and former MLA M P Renukacharya, who has been served a notice by the party for "anti-party" remarks, on Saturday said he will not fear such things and will write a letter to the national leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the defeat in the Assembly polls and those responsible for it.

The former Minister who met veteran party leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said abiding by the latter's instructions, he will not make public statements regarding party before the media.

His meeting with Yediyurappa came a day after he skipped the meeting called by the party's state leadership, with 11 leaders who had either indulged in anti-party activities or were making public statements, which had caused embarrassment to the BJP.

Read | Renukacharya slams K'taka BJP leaders, gets show-cause notice

"They issued notice to Renukacharya, will I fear for notice? No....we got to know about the existence of the disciplinary committee after I was served the notice. The State President said eleven people have been served notice. You make public about serving notice to Renukacharya by releasing it to the media, but what about notice to the other ten," Renukacharya said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I will write letters to Delhi leaders like Prime Minister, Amit Shah (Home Minister)and J P Nadda (BJP national president) regarding the situation in Karnataka. If I get an opportunity I will meet the party national President and tell him the reasons for BJP's defeat in Karnataka and who are all responsible for it."

The Karnataka BJP on Thursday had issued notice to Renukacharya for his "anti-party" remarks. He has been given one week's time to give a written reply to the show-cause notice issued by the state disciplinary committee of the party.

The party had officially released the notice served to Renukacharya, the former Honnali MLA.

Renukacharya had said on Thursday that the party's state president Nalin Kumar Kateel should have resigned from the post, taking moral responsibility for the Assembly poll debacle.

Targeting party leaders without taking any names, he had alleged that the BJP office has been turned into a "corporate office", and urged them to introspect and work towards strengthening the party and boosting the morale of the workers for the Lok Sabha elections and the zilla and taluk panchayat polls, among others.

Alleging that false news is being spread that he will be joining the Congress, Renukacharya said he will stay in the party and abide by Yediyurappa's directions.

"But, there is no change in my stand...several false decisions by the party and its governemnt, not putting efforts for developing a caste combination, not having senior leaders in preparing manifesto, neglecting seniors in the party like Yediyurappa -- led to defeat in the Assembly polls. I will continue to say it. But will not make public statements before the media respecting Yediyurappa's instructions," he added.

Noting that he cannot remain silent if Yediyurappa is "humiliated", the former Minister said they said as Yediyurappa is aged so he had to step down from the CM post, but they needed the same person to travel across the state to campaign and organise the party.