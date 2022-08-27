'Will PM act on schools' graft plaint?' Congress asks

'Will PM act on schools' graft plaint?' Congress asks

This government is dead and deep in corruption, the KPCC president Ahmed said

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 27 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 22:32 ist
Congress flag. Credit: DH File Photo

After an association of schools accused the BJP government of corruption, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Saleem Ahmed on Sunday asked Prime Minister Modi whether he would look into the matter. 

"No action was taken on a complaint by the Karnataka State Contractors Association regarding 40 per cent commission. Now, the Recognised Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) has written to PM Modi who had said he would neither take bribe nor allow others to take. We need to see what the PM does," Ahmed said in a press conference. 

Also Read | Now, Karnataka schools body flags corruption, writes to PM 

Ahmed said Modi was expected to order an inquiry based a complaint by BJP worker Santosh Patil who had accused then minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption. "While Patil died, Eshwarappa had to resign because we mounted pressure. But then, the fastest 'B' report in history was filed," the MLC said.

"This government is dead and deep in corruption. People are disillusioned," he said, demanding an investigation under a sitting High Court judge. 

'Ghulam of unseen hands'

Slamming Ghulam Nabi Azad for the manner in which he quit the Congress, Ahmed said scores of Congress workers were "hurt" with the senior leader's remarks against the party leadership. "He enjoyed power for 49 out of 50 years in politics, thanks to the Congress. But he accused our leaders only because he wasn't made the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha last year. He became the ghulam (slave) of unseen hands," Ahmed said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Corruption
Karnataka News
Congress
BJP
Narendra Modi
Schools

What's Brewing

India celebrates as Durga Puja makes to the UNESCO list

India celebrates as Durga Puja makes to the UNESCO list

District jail in UP celebrates birth of prisoner's baby

District jail in UP celebrates birth of prisoner's baby

Vintage roadroller at Patna Museum spawns selfie craze

Vintage roadroller at Patna Museum spawns selfie craze

How to pair Indian food with wines

How to pair Indian food with wines

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

 