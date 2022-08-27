'Will PM act on schools' graft plaint?' Congress asks

After an association of schools accused the BJP government of corruption, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Saleem Ahmed on Sunday asked Prime Minister Modi whether he would look into the matter.

"No action was taken on a complaint by the Karnataka State Contractors Association regarding 40 per cent commission. Now, the Recognised Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) has written to PM Modi who had said he would neither take bribe nor allow others to take. We need to see what the PM does," Ahmed said in a press conference.

Ahmed said Modi was expected to order an inquiry based a complaint by BJP worker Santosh Patil who had accused then minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption. "While Patil died, Eshwarappa had to resign because we mounted pressure. But then, the fastest 'B' report in history was filed," the MLC said.

"This government is dead and deep in corruption. People are disillusioned," he said, demanding an investigation under a sitting High Court judge.

'Ghulam of unseen hands'

Slamming Ghulam Nabi Azad for the manner in which he quit the Congress, Ahmed said scores of Congress workers were "hurt" with the senior leader's remarks against the party leadership. "He enjoyed power for 49 out of 50 years in politics, thanks to the Congress. But he accused our leaders only because he wasn't made the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha last year. He became the ghulam (slave) of unseen hands," Ahmed said.