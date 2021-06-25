Will quit as MLA, but stay in BJP: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has said that he had determined to tender resignation as legislator.

"I certainly will resign as MLA and there is no doubt about it. But, it does not mean that I will quit today itself. I will come out with my decision in 7-8 days. I have refrained myself for the time being on the advice of some seniors and well-wishers," he said on Friday.

Ramesh was speaking to reporters at Sambra airport after returning from his visit to Suttur Mutt in Mysuru. The former minister clarified that he visited Mumbai recently for "political reasons."

Ramesh said that the party (BJP), Sangh Parivar and the central leaders in Delhi were very cordial with him. "But some people have stabbed me from the back. I will disclose the details in the days to come."

He added that B S Yediyurappa would continue as the chief minister and the party would face the next Assembly election under his leadership.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Ramesh said that he would stay in BJP even after tendering resignation as MLA and that there was no question of he returning to Congress.

"I got the trust and affection in BJP, which I did not get during my 20 years in Congress. BJP is a disciplined party and I am committed to the decision taken by the chief ,inister and the party high command. My political life will end in BJP," he clarified.