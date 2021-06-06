Will remain Chief Minister as long as BJP high command has confidence in me, says CM Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he would continue to head the state government as long as the party High Command had trust in him.

He was responding to media queries on repeated complaints by ministers and MLAs against the CM. "I will not react to such activities. As long as the high command has trust in me, I will continue as CM. The day they ask me to step down, I will resign and work day and night for the development of the state," he said.

The CM said that he was not in any dilemma over the developments in the party and the government. "They (party leadership) have provided me an opportunity, which I am making good use of. Rest is left to the high command," Yediyurappa said.

His statements came amidst reports of sustained efforts to unseat the CM by a section of disgruntled legislators. Few leaders had also visited Delhi recently with complaints against the state government leadership.

Yediyurappa also dismissed talks of 'lack of alternate leadership' in the state. "I don't agree to claims that there are no alternate leaders," he said, responding to a question. "In the state and at the national level alternate leaders are always present," he said.

On the visit by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri - who was transferred from Mysuru after her spat with another IAS officer Shilpa Nag - Yediyurapa said that "there was no question of re-transfer. I have asked her to report her to her new post," he said.

Sindhuri was transferred as Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department from her previous posting as Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru on Saturday evening. Shilpa was also transferred from Mysuru where she served as Mysuru City Corporation to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department as Director (e-Governance).

