Will remain minister, reiterates Excise Minister H Nagesh

Excise Minister H Nagesh dismissed reports of his exit from the state Cabinet when new ministers are inducted during the week.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Nagesh said that there was no question of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa dropping him from the Cabinet, as the latter had assured him of a ministerial position for three years.

"I was a minister in the (Congress-JD(S)) coalition government and was the first to resign after which two other ministers R Shankar and MTB Nagaraj followed suit. My resignation was the turning point for the formation of (BJP) government," he said.

Nagesh said that he was confident that Yediyurappa will not drop him. "..the CM had asked me to trust him and assured that I will remain minister for the entire three-and-half year tenure of the government. Based on that assurance, I resigned from the coalition government and supported the BJP government," he said.

The excise minister said the reports of his exit were 'shocking' while expressing confidence that he will be retained in the state Cabinet.

Reports of his exit emerged after Yediyurappa got approval by the BJP high command to expand his Cabinet, following a meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and, BJP General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh at New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Nagesh, it must be recalled, had recently courted controversy after the daughter of an excise department official filed a complaint with the PMO after the minister allegedly demanded a bribe for her ill father's transfer. He had rubbished the allegations, contending that the official was a habitual complainant.