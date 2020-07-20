Will resign if corruption charges are proved: B Sriramulu

The B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government got into an overdrive on Monday to categorically deny claims of irregularities in the procurement of equipment and supplies for Covid-19.

Health Minister B Sriramulu said he would resign if any of the corruption charges were proved. The government also ruled out any probe into the charges.

In a marathon press conference, Sriramulu along with Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan gave out expenditure details incurred by Karnataka State Drugs, Logistics and Warehousing Society (KDLWS), while lambasting Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for his claims. The duo, however, was mum on the expenditure incurred by various other departments in procuring equipment and services to battle Covid-19.

"I will resign even if there is an irregularity of one rupee in procuring equipment. The allegations by the opposition are far from truth and out of desperation caused by losing power in the state," Sriramulu said.

There was a surge in the prices of equipment required to fight the Covid-19 pandemic due to increased demand and lack of supply. But everything was procured transparently, Sriramulu said.

Dismissing Siddaramaiah's allegations that the government had procured ventilators at a cost of Rs 120 crore against a market price of Rs 40 crore, Sriramulu said that 108 ventilators with varying specifications were procured at only Rs 10.61 crore. The government did not have to pay for the 640 of the 2,149 ventilators as they came from the PM-CARES fund, he said.

On PPE kits, Sriramulu said that 9.65 lakh of them were procured by KDLWS at a cost of Rs 79.35 crore, while the Opposition alleged procurement worth Rs 150 crore.

Similar allegations regarding procurement of other N-95 masks, gloves and other equipment were baseless. All allegations are far from the truth, he said, adding that "God will punish those who indulged in corruption during the pandemic."

Narayan said that the basic purpose of such allegations was to create fear among people. "There was scarcity of all equipment (causing prices to surge). Many developed nations too had to face this problem as the world was dependent on China's supply chain," he added.

To a question on whether the government would initiate a probe, he said that the question did not arise. "There are no grounds for the allegations made by the Opposition," he said.

On expenses incurred by departments other than Health & Family Welfare, he said that the Medical Education Department had spent Rs 33 crore to procure ventilators. However, there was no information provided regarding expenditure by key departments such as Revenue and Labour Departments, or the cost incurred for testing.