Will resign on May 18, says Horatti

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Thursday said that he would resign from the post of Council Chairman on May 18.

Speaking to media persons, Horatti said that he had to tender his resignation on May 11. But the notification for the Council election had not been announced. Therefore, he did not resign on May 11, he said.

Horatti, however, said that he was not aware of former MLC Mohan Limbikai claiming to be the BJP candidate from Karnataka West Teachers' constituency. He said that he would react about joining or not joining BJP after tendering his resignation to his post.