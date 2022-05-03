Will resign to post of Council Chairmanship on May 11: Horatti

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Tuesday announced that he will resign to the post of the Legislative Council Chairman and also the Council membership on May 11 at 4:30 pm.

Horatti's announcement gives credence to the speculation that he would join the saffron party. Though, Horatti said that he would announce his next course of action on May 11 after demitting the office of chairman and legislator.

That his announcement comes on the day when he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengaluru and exchanged pleasantries with the 'chanakya', strengthens the speculation that he would join BJP.

On record, Horatti said being still the chairman of Legislative Council he would not make any statement about politics and also about joining any political party at this stage.

