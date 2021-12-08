'Will retire from politics, if corruption charges proved', says Siddaramaiah

'Will retire, if corruption charges proved', says Siddu

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the city to attend a private programme, Siddaramaiah said that corruption is rampant in the BJP government

Ranjith K V, DHNS, Arkalgud (Hassan district),
  • Dec 08 2021, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 00:26 ist
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that he would retire from politics if BJP proved charges of corruption during his tenure as chief minister.

Also Read | No personal rivalry with Deve Gowda or Kumaraswamy, comments based on issues: Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the city to attend a private programme, he said that corruption is rampant in the BJP government and there are no development activities. The situation so worse that the government needs to give commission to get grants, he said.

