'Will retire from politics, if corruption charges proved', says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that he would retire from politics if BJP proved charges of corruption during his tenure as chief minister.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the city to attend a private programme, he said that corruption is rampant in the BJP government and there are no development activities. The situation so worse that the government needs to give commission to get grants, he said.

