'Will retire from politics, if corruption charges proved', says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that he would retire from politics if BJP proved charges of corruption during his tenure as chief minister.
Also Read | No personal rivalry with Deve Gowda or Kumaraswamy, comments based on issues: Siddaramaiah
Speaking to reporters during his visit to the city to attend a private programme, he said that corruption is rampant in the BJP government and there are no development activities. The situation so worse that the government needs to give commission to get grants, he said.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot
Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread
Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove
Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes
How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution
Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor