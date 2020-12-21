Will retire from politics if JD(S)-BJP merge: Revanna

Refuting talks of a merger between the JD(S) and BJP, MLA H D Revanna said that such a thing would not happen "for any reason" and demanded BJP state vice president Arvind Limbavali seek apology from the people for spreading false news about the merger of the two parties.

Addressing media persons in Hassan, on Monday, Revanna said, "Such rumours are being intentionally spread at the time of Gram Panchayat elections. Such statements do not bring repute to his post. Arvind Limbavali is not fit to be the vice president of the party. There is no question of any alliance with either BJP or Congress. I have already spoken with JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy. If such a situation arises, I will retire from politics. JD(S) will contest with its own strength in the 2023 Assembly elections", Revanna said.

Commenting on a few leaders who are said to be quitting JD(S), Revanna said: "those who don't want to stay with us can leave the party". A few, who had sought refuge under Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy during the crisis, are now backstabbing them, he lamented.