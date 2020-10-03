Will support Karnataka federation if they decide to protest over caste census: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday demanded action on the Social and Educational Survey, known otherwise as the caste census, which he commissioned when in power.

He said this while lending his voice to the Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation, a group seeking to protect the interests of the OBCs.

“If the (BJP) government fails to accept the survey report, then the federation will be forced to hit the streets in protest. I will support such a protest,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The controversial census, which was the first since 1931, was carried out by Karnataka Backward Classes Commission in 2015 when the Siddaramaiah-led Congress was in power. The government spent Rs 162.77 crore, said Siddaramaiah, who belongs to the backward Kuruba community.

“Till the time I was in office, the report wasn’t ready. Then, the coalition government came to power. The Commission tried to submit the report then. After Yediyurappa became the CM, he removed the Commission chairperson H Kantharaj and its members, let alone accepting the report. Kantharaj submitted the report to the Commission’s secretary,” Siddaramaiah said.

“We know that the population of SC is 17.15% and ST is 6.95%, totalling to 24.1%. If we have data on all communities, it will help formulate programmes,” Siddaramaiah said. “On various occasions, the High Court and Supreme Court sought reports on castes and their population, but there was no information. That’s why I decided to get a survey done,” he added.

It is said that successive governments chose not to make the survey results public fearing political backlash, especially after some leaked findings indicated that Lingayats and Vokkaligas were not the dominant castes, contrary to popular belief.

Siddaramaiah’s support to a pro-OBC group comes at a time when his political archrival AH Vishwanath, also a Kuruba, has identified with an organization called Shepherds India International to consolidate the community. Siddaramaiah did not attend an event organized by the organization on Friday although fellow Congressman HM Revanna went there.

Vishwanath, now with the BJP, is rallying for the inclusion of Kurubas in the ST list.