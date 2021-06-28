Will urge Shah to address Kasargod village name changes: Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday stated that he would urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter of Kerala government's decision to change Kannada names of some villages in Kasargod district to Malayalam.

"After collecting all the details, I will speak to the home minister, and request him to issue suitable directions in this issue," he said.

He also stated that the Union Government would deal terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir with iron hands.

On vaccine supply

In reply to the demand for supply of more Covid vaccines as a large number people are visiting vaccination centres, Joshi said, vaccines in large quantity would be supplied within 10 days.

Manufacturing of the vaccine has its own limitations, and vaccinating our entire population fast is a challenging task. More number of people would be vaccinated in July, he noted.

On political affairs

Joshi also expressed ignorance about the reason for the meeting between former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis.

Race for the chief minister's post is not surprising in the ruling party. But, Congress leaders are engaged in a fight for that position when their party is not at all in power, he criticised, adding that BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh has already clarified about leadership change issue in the BJP.