Will use all strategies to take control of Kalaburagi corporation: Nalin Kumar Kateel

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Thursday that the BJP will use all political strategies to take control of Kalaburagi City Corporation. Speaking to media persons, he said for the first time, the BJP has won 23 seats in the corporation polls in Kalaburagi. "Hence, we will use all strategies to come to power in the 55-member civic body," he told.

Meanwhile, Major Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani has kept everyone guessing by saying, "Wait and see how will we take control of the corporation. The BJP has reached the final in Kalaburagi and will win also. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has not given any assurance on allying with us. But, we are confident that he will support us without any condition."

Indication for Congress-free Karnataka

Speaking at a felicitation programme organised by the newly elected BJP councillors, Kateel said the BJP won three corporation polls and by-election to other local bodies across the state, by wresting Congress fortress.

"It is an indication for Congress-free Karnataka. The voters of the district have made Opposition Leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge stay in Bengaluru by ensuring his defeat in the previous Lok Sabha polls. After he entered Rajya Sabha, he again set his eye on Kalaburagi. But, the people of the city has discouraged him by voting for the BJP in the recent corporation polls," he told.

"Before corporation polls, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah had engaged in mudslinging setting their eye on the CM gaddi in the next assembly polls. The people of the state have taught them a good lesson by voting for the BJP candidates," Kateel added.

