Woman flashes private parts at K'taka MLA on video call

Woman flashes private parts at K'taka BJP MLA on WhatsApp video call

The five-time MLA said he received the video call on the evening of October 31

PTI
PTI, Chitradurga,
  • Nov 03 2022, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 17:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Senior BJP legislator G H Thippareddy has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that an unknown WhatsApp video caller flashed her private parts.

The five-time MLA said he received the video call on the evening of October 31 and a woman started showing her private parts The caller shared a vulgar video after he disconnected, the 75-year-old legislator said in his complaint.

Thippareddy demanded action against the caller. He told reporters that when he received the first call, the caller did not reply to his questions. After a few minutes, he received another call in which the woman started showing her private parts.

“I then kept my phone aside. Again, I received a call after half-a-minute. I gave my phone to my wife who disconnected and blocked the number,” the MLA said. Thippareddy said on the advice of a police inspector he lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell of the police.

