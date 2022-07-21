'Won’t answer Zameer or Gimeer,' says angry Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday rebuked Chamrajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan as he angrily asked him to toe the party line, making the split wide open on who should be the chief ministerial face.

“I’m not ready to answer to any Zameer or Gimeer,” Shivakumar said.

This was Shivakumar’s reaction to Zameer who said Vokkaligas alone will not determine who the Congress’ chief minister will be if the party wins the 2023 Assembly election. “Let a hundred such people speak. The Congress party will take care of it. Everyone should be on the Congress line. The Congress needs all communities,” Shivakumar said.

Earlier in the day, Zameer picked holes in Shivakumar’s attempt to consolidate the Vokkaligas. “You can’t become the chief minister with the support of just one community,” Zameer said. “Even I want to be the CM and there are more Muslims than Vokkaligas. Can I become the CM with just the Muslim votes? No. We need all communities,” he said.

Zameer maintained that he wants Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah to become the CM. “People of the state want Siddaramaiah to become the CM again. I’ve travelled all over the state and this is what people are saying. It’s not my opinion alone,” Zameer said.

Over the past few days, Shivakumar has been giving clarion calls to the Vokkaliga community, to which he belongs, seeking their support for his chief ministerial bid. Shivakumar has said that another Vokkaliga from the Congress - after SM Krishna - can become the chief minister.

Shivakumar’s Vokkaliga outreach is widely seen as a counter to Siddaramaiah’s August 3 birthday bash in Davangere that can possibly mobilise the Ahinda (minorities, backward classes and Dalits).