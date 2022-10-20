'Won’t become CM, if JD(S) doesn’t get majority', says Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that he would not become chief minister if the Janata Dal (Secular) doesn’t get a clear majority in the 2023 Assembly elections, and if the party would have to get into an alliance with another party.

Kumaraswamy, was in Mysuru on Thursday along with wife Anitha and son Nikhil, to visit the Sri Chamundeswari temple in Mysuru on Thursday.

“Under such circumstances, I will choose some other leader of the party to become CM. I will only guide him. This is because, it would become difficult to implement my ambitious Pancha Rathna programme, if we win only 40 to 50 seats. The BJP and Congress, too, know well, that they would not be able to win a clear majority. So, both are accusing each other. They are not speaking a word against the JD(S),” Kumaraswamy said, speaking to media persons.

“They are preparing to enter into a pact with the JD(S). But, entering into an alliance with any party is out of the question. The people of Karnataka will give a clear majority to the JD(S). We will get at least 126 seats. We will set a new model before the country, on how a popular government can develop a State. This would be a first of its kind in the entire 75 years of Indian Independence,” he said.

Kumarswamy hinted that his son could be one of the candidates. “Nikhil would strive for the victory of 126 candidates. Candidates for Mysuru, too, except Mysuru city and Nanjangud, have already been finalised,” he said.

He reiterated: “If JD(S) comes to power, we will give quality education to every family, free health, peaceful loan-free life for farmers, and employment for women and youth. Although we did not get a clear majority, during my tenure as chief minister in the last election, we waived off farm loans. Now, I appeal to the people to give a clear majority for their own good.”

Stating that he was sure the people would support a party “with a regional background”, he stated that he would dissolve JD(S) if his party failed to implement the “Pancha rathna programme”.

“We have another six months to work for the victory. On Wednesday, we had an open discussion on the challenges faced by party workers. Today we will have a closed-door discussion on the problems of party workers,” he announced.

Commenting on the Bharatiya Janata Party sending documents on allegations of corruption in the previous Congress government, to Rahul Gandhi, Kumarswamy said: “There is no use sending to him. If they have documents or information about irregularities in the previous governments, they should get them investigated and take it to a logical end to punish the corrupt.”

He also revealed that his father, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, will visit G T Devegowda on Thursday at his house on latter’s invitation.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister said: “If everyone works unitedly, JD(S) can come to power in the 2023 Assembly elections. It was I who first gave reservation to Muslims and other backward communities.”