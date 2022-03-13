Won’t contest Karnataka Assembly elections from Chamundeshwari, says Siddaramaiah

Won’t contest polls from Chamundeshwari: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said early elections were just a speculation

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya share a word during the India-Sri Lanka Test match at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Credit: Special arrangement

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that he will not contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters at Maddur, he said, “I will not contest from Chamundeshwari. I have received offers to contest from four to five other constituencies. I am yet to decide on where to contest from”.

To a query, he said, “G T Devegowda joining Congress is yet to be decided. He has sought a ticket for his son also. This should be discussed with the high command. We will not bother whether JD(S) enters into an understanding or an alliance with BJP. Our main objective is to bring Congress back to power”, he said.

Siddaramaiah said early elections were just a speculation. “CM Basavaraj Bommai, B S Yediyurappa and C T Ravi have spoken about this. Why will the elections be conducted early? However, we are ready to face the elections in case it is scheduled early,” he said.

He clarified that no one will quit Congress to join BJP. “You wait and watch how many BJP MLAs are going to join Congress,” he said.

On C M Ibrahim’s decision to quit Congress, Siddaramaiah said, “He is unhappy though the party treated him well. The party had given Ibrahim a ticket to contest Assembly polls from Bhadravathi, instead of incumbent MLA Sangamesh. But he lost the seat. He was made an MLC. Now, he has left the party, saying he was not considered for the post of Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council.”

