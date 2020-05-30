Won’t talk about critics, will prove my mettle through work: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Much was read between the lines when the eldest of the Jarkiholi brothers, Ramesh Jarkiholi, was appointed as the Water Resources Minister in the B S Yediyurappa government. Completing 100 days in office, he talks to Shruthi HM Sastry about speculations over his appointment, various ongoing projects and the roadmap for the future. Excerpts:

Much of the government’s works have reached a standstill due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Will you have to cut down on projects this year?

I don’t think any of the department’s projects will take a backseat. We are confident that the funds coming into the Water Resources department will not be cut, as the chief minister is very keen on developing irrigation in the state. Not just this, we will also try to convince the Centre on giving us funds as and when needed.

The first phase of the much-delayed Yettinahole project was planned to be commissioned this year. It has now been put off till next year. Will the project actually see the light of the day?

The work took a hit because of the ongoing situation with Covid-19. It will one hundred percent be completed by next year. The target is to complete the first phase of lift component and canal (a stretch of 37 km) work by March next. This will give us ample time to commission it by the lifting period next year, which is June to September. We are committed to complete this as it is important for Kolar and Chikkaballapur regions. Post that, we have kept a two-year window to complete the project.

You were hellbent on getting the water resources portfolio. This was seen as an attempt to prove a point to your political rival D K Shivakumar, who held the same portfolio before you took charge.

I don’t want to talk about criticism. Whatever I want to prove, I will prove it through my work.

What do you think are your achievements over the past hundred days?

The main focus of the department is irrigation, but the attention of the department was diverted towards other issues over the past few years. We are now bringing back the focus to irrigation. We are also working towards a comprehensive farmer-centric micro-irrigation policy and a policy for lift irrigation, which will help the state evolve guidelines for maintenance of equipment and infrastructure required for lift irrigation.