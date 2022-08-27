Won't cede an inch of Raichur to Telangana: CM Bommai

Won't cede an inch of Raichur to Telangana: CM Bommai

'KCR should stop giving politically motivated statements', Bommai told reporters on Saturday

DHNS
DHNS, Raichur,
  • Aug 27 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 06:05 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

Terming Telangana Chief Minister K C Chandrashekar Rao’s comments on Raichur merger a joke, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday clarified that not an inch of Raichur would be ceded to Telangana.

“Raichur is heading towards all-round development. KCR fought for separate statehood on the grounds of lack of development and became chief minister of Telangana. Now, to cover up his failure to develop his state, he is into such gimmick. KCR should stop giving politically motivated statements,” Bommai told reporters here.

Replying to a query on AIIMS proposal, Bommai said, “The state government has requested the Centre to identify a suitable place for the AIIMS. We have urged the Union Health Ministry to establish the premier institute for medical education and research at the backward area. Since the prevalence of malnutrition is high in Raichur district and also it is part of Union government’s Aspirational Districts scheme, Raichur is a suitable place for the proposed AIIMS.”

basavaraj bommai
KCR
Telangana
Karnataka
Raichur
Karnataka News

