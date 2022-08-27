Won't cede an inch of Raichur to Telangana: CM Bommai

Terming Telangana Chief Minister K C Chandrashekar Rao’s comments on Raichur merger a joke, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday clarified that not an inch of Raichur would be ceded to Telangana.
“Raichur is heading towards all-round development. KCR fought for separate statehood on the grounds of lack of development and became chief minister of Telangana. Now, to cover up his failure to develop his state, he is into such gimmick. KCR should stop giving politically motivated statements,” Bommai told reporters here.
Replying to a query on AIIMS proposal, Bommai said, “The state government has requested the Centre to identify a suitable place for the AIIMS. We have urged the Union Health Ministry to establish the premier institute for medical education and research at the backward area. Since the prevalence of malnutrition is high in Raichur district and also it is part of Union government’s Aspirational Districts scheme, Raichur is a suitable place for the proposed AIIMS.”
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
India celebrates as Durga Puja makes to the UNESCO list
District jail in UP celebrates birth of prisoner's baby
Vintage roadroller at Patna Museum spawns selfie craze
How to pair Indian food with wines
How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer
'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio
Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14
Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title
Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them
'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed