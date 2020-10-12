Won't contest Belagavi by-election but will work towards BJP candidate's victory: Ramesh Jarkiholi's son, Amaranth

The son of Water Resources Minister and KMF director, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Amarnath Jarkiholi, snubbed doubts that he would contest the by-election for the Belagavi parliamentary constituency but said he would work very hard to ensure that BJP was victorious.

Ramesh Jarkiholi joined the BJP recently.

In a statement issued on Monday, Amarnath Jarkiholi said that his father was a minister in the state cabinet and would work towards party organisation and resolving the grievances of people from Gokak assembly constituency.

"By-election for the Belagavi parliamentary constituency has to be faced due to the sudden demise of union minister Suresh Angadi, who worked tirelessly towards development. I will not contest the by-election but will work with party workers to ensure the victory of a BJP candidate," he said.

"I have come across many trolls on social media regarding the by-election. I have sufficient time to grow in politics and will not claim candidature," he said, adding that they would do justice to Angadi and not allow any injustice to be meted out to his family.