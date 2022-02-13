Won't contest from Chamundeshwari, HDK clarifies

Former chief minister and JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday dismissed reports of him contesting from Chamundeshwari Assembly segment saying that he would not contest, but spearhead the campaign for the party candidate in the constituency.

“During my visit to Chamundeshwari constituency recently I had told reporters that I would come to the constituency replying to a query on who will contest from the segment with the party having closed doors on the incumbent MLA G T Devegowda. I have only said that I would spearhead the campaign like I did in the 2018 Assembly election. My statement has been misconstrued,” Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

When asked about party supremo H D Deve Gowda’s statement that the coalition government will come to power in 2023, Kumaraswamy said, “Deve Gowda has said so because of the current political scenario. But one thing is for sure that no party can form a government with the support of JD(S). However, we are going to the 2023 polls with a target of winning 123 seats.”

Grand coalition

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy hinted at creating a grand coalition of Kannada, Dalit and farmer bodies ahead of the elections.

“I have already met the leaders of Kannada groups. Similarly, I will meet the leaders of Dalits and farmers groups soon. I want to see an all inclusive regional outfit form a government on its own in the state. Hence, I am trying to create a grand coalition of Kannadigas. A blueprint on the same will be ready in the next two to three months,” Kumaraswamy said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: