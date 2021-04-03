Won't yield to demand for resignation, portfolio change, says KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, who submitted a formal complaint to Governor Vajubhai Vala accusing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa of interfering in the affairs of his department, said that he would not budge over signature campaign against him in the party.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he said that he would not yield to anything including demand for resignation or change in portfolio. The issue had been discussed and he has made his stand clear to the party high command. "The Central leadership has promised to resolve the issue. Henceforth, nobody from the BJP would make a statement on it in public. It is a closed chapter now," he added.

He said that the Opposition parties had no weapon to face the BJP with and hence, were using the issue for political gains. "We have minor administrative differences with each other," the minister said.

He also made it clear that it would not have any adverse impact on assembly and Lok Sabha bye-elections.

Referring to Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah's demand for resignation of the chief minister, he said that the Congress leader is dreaming of becoming the chief minister again and B S Yediyurappa would not step down from the top post.

On MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's open attack on the chief minister, he said that Yatnal was an ardent follower of Hindutva.

"I don't know why he is speaking against the chief minister in public. I have told him not to repeat it. The central leadership will take a call on him," Eshwarappa said/