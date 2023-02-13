Would have never become minister in JD(S): C T Ravi

Would never have become MLA or Minister if I had joined JD(S), heeding to my father: BJP leader C T Ravi

Ravi said he joined the BJP, which taught him to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 13 2023, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 18:17 ist
C T Ravi. Credit: DH Photo

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Monday said had he obeyed the advice of his father, who was the fan of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, he would have ended up chanting slogans praising the JD(S) patriarch and his sons and would never have become an MLA or a Minister.

The Chikkamagaluru legislator who served as Minister earlier, said he instead joined the BJP, which taught him to chant "Bharat Mata ki Jai'', as he credited the J P Nadda-led party for making an ordinary worker like him to whatever he is today.

Also Read | Karnataka: BJP to hit all 224 seats with scheme-based conventions

"I will not make even a percent reduction in the credit that has to be given to Deve Gowda, because my father was a great fan of Deve Gowda. If I had obeyed my father I would have said 'jai 'to 'Dodda Gowda' (referring to Deve Gowda), 'Sanna Gowda' (Junior Gowda) and 'Mari Gowda' (third generation of Gowda's), and would never have become an MLA or a Minister," Ravi said.

He said, "As I did not heed my father, I was taught 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' here (in BJP), and as a normal middle class farmer's son, I'm today here as the national General Secretary of the party and a four-time MLA." Ravi took a dig at the JD(S), while he was speaking after initiating the debate on motion of thanks to the Governor's address in the Karnataka legislative assembly.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

C T Ravi
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
BJP
JD(S)

What's Brewing

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

 