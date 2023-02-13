Would never have become MLA or Minister if I had joined JD(S), heeding to my father: BJP leader C T Ravi

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Monday said had he obeyed the advice of his father, who was the fan of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, he would have ended up chanting slogans praising the JD(S) patriarch and his sons and would never have become an MLA or a Minister.
The Chikkamagaluru legislator who served as Minister earlier, said he instead joined the BJP, which taught him to chant "Bharat Mata ki Jai'', as he credited the J P Nadda-led party for making an ordinary worker like him to whatever he is today.
Also Read | Karnataka: BJP to hit all 224 seats with scheme-based conventions
"I will not make even a percent reduction in the credit that has to be given to Deve Gowda, because my father was a great fan of Deve Gowda. If I had obeyed my father I would have said 'jai 'to 'Dodda Gowda' (referring to Deve Gowda), 'Sanna Gowda' (Junior Gowda) and 'Mari Gowda' (third generation of Gowda's), and would never have become an MLA or a Minister," Ravi said.
He said, "As I did not heed my father, I was taught 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' here (in BJP), and as a normal middle class farmer's son, I'm today here as the national General Secretary of the party and a four-time MLA." Ravi took a dig at the JD(S), while he was speaking after initiating the debate on motion of thanks to the Governor's address in the Karnataka legislative assembly.
