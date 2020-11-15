Would welcome Vijayendra as BSY's successor, says MLC

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  • Nov 15 2020, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 00:13 ist
Karnataka BJP Unit Vice-president B Y Vijayendra. Credit: DH Photo

MLC Ayanur Manjunath said that he would welcome Karnataka BJP Unit Vice-president B Y Vijayendra as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's successor if the party projects him on those lines.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he said leaders of BJP, including Vijayendra, worked for the party's victory in Sira and RR Nagar bypolls. Vijayendra is the best example that new leadership would strengthen the party.

Referring to BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal's remark against the chief minister, he said there is no need to give importance to his statement. Taunting Yatnal, he said generally doctors give medicine to a patient before going for surgery. If it is not cured, doctors would go for surgery. If there is no surgery, the patient would continue to suffer from the disease, he said.

