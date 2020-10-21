Yatnal denies reports on his berth aspirations

Senior BJP legislator Basangouda Patil Yatnal has defended his remarks against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, saying that they were not motivated by the aspiration for a Cabinet berth.

“I am working for the development of Karnataka as a voice of the people,” he said in a late Tuesday night tweet, adding that he had not begged or indulged in skulduggery to secure a Cabinet berth. “That does not suit my character.”

The tweet came after Yatnal controversially claimed that Yediyurappa will be removed soon. “...after Yediyurappa, CM will be from north Karnataka. This is almost finalised,” he had said.

Following this, Yediyurappa’s Cabinet ministers defended his leadership, with some suggesting that Yatnal was throwing tantrums, looking for a Cabinet berth during the upcoming expansion.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Wednesday that there was no question of change in state leadership.

“Yediyurappa will be the CM for the next three years,” Kateel said. BJP will discuss Yatnal’s remarks within the party and take appropriate action, he added. “We will seek an explanation from him,” Kateel said.

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa urged the BJP president to expel Yatnal from the party. “There is no need to even issue a notice,” he said, recalling Yatnal’s repeated remarks against Yediyurappa in the past.

CM refuses reaction

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa refused to react to the statement of Yatnal when he arrived at Jindal air strip in Ballari on Wednesday.