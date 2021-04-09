Yatnal deserves to be expelled: Arun Singh

BJP National General Secretary in charge of state Arun Singh said that the activities of Vijayapur MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal deserve that he be expelled from the party. The disciplinary committee has issued notice to him and action would be taken. Party has zero faith in the MLA.

Singh told reporters here on Friday that he would not take the name of Yatnal as it would give him undue publicity. His statements were not in the interests of the party and action will be taken against him. Yatnal if expelled immediately will be a freeman, hence the party disciplinary committee will take action against him at a suitable time.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would continue to lead the government in the state and anybody if thinks that there would be leadership change, it's their dream. There was no issue before BJP to change leadership nor was it under discussion, he said.

Regarding Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa writing a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over allocation of funds for his department, he said, the minister should not have written the letter and resolved any issues if had by holding talks with the chief minister. Eshwarappa himself has now stated that himself and Yediyurappa were one and the issue has been put to an end.

Singh said BJP will retain power in Assam, while it would come to power in West Bengal by ousting TMC. NDA will form governments in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and BJP will improve its performance in Kerala.