Yatnal relents, calls 'truce' with Yediyurappa

Senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said on Thursday that following the instruction by the party high command he would end his political conflict with veteran leader B S Yediyurappa.

Yatnal sought to downplay his verbal attacks against the former chief minister saying, "BSY is a senior leader. I have a lot of respect for him. Don't ask me anything about him. The party leadership has asked me not to talk about him. Also, the high command has suggested that I should refrain from reacting to 'petty politicians'"

He, however, said, "I have called truce... it doesn't mean that I have compromised with Yediyurappa. I am just obeying the high command directions."

When asked about the notice issued to him by the party disciplinary committee, Yatnal said, "I have not received any notice. It is far from the truth. It's all created by a section of media...," he said.

Reacting to a query, Yatnal said that the Assembly elections in the state will be fought under the leadership of Modi, Nadda and collective leadership.

On skipping a party event, attended by national president J P Nadda in Vijayapura recently, Yatnal said he had taken permission from Nadda